Mahesh Babu unveils Meeku Maathrame Cheptha trailer

The trailer of Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, the first production venture of Vijay Deverakonda, was unveiled by actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday.

Advertising

Going by the trailer, it looks like the basic plotline of Meeku Maathrame Cheptha deals with the issues faced by today’s public due to unwanted video content consumption. This is however shown with a funny perspective of what if an unwanted video of a person goes viral just a day before he is set to tie the knot.

In the film, the lead character is played by Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam. Apart from the engaging subject, it is his histrionics that keep the viewers hooked throughout. The approximately 2-minute long trailer has visuals, crisply edited by Sreejith Sarang and aptly supported by the background score composed by Sivakumar.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share the trailer link and wrote, “Interesting and fun trailer! I wish the young team all the best! Congratulations on your production debut Vijay Deverakonda. Meeku Maathrame Cheptha.”

Advertising

Vijay Deverakonda also took to his Twitter handle and shared the trailer. He wrote, “Every phone has a secret! You better hope yours doesn’t become viral. If it does, ‘Jagame Maaya – Bathuke Battal Sardukoni Poya’. King of the Hill Entertainment and team Meeku Maathrame Cheptha bring you the trailer of our first production.”

Directed by Shammeer Sultan, Meeku Maathrame Cheptha also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Naveen George Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vani Bhojan in other major roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 1.