MasterChef Telugu teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia promises a celebration of Telugu cuisine

Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday shared the promo of the reality show MasterChef Telugu on her Instagram handle. The show marks her debut as a television host.

Sharing the promo video, Tamannaah wrote, “‘There’s no sincere love than the love of food.’ Bringing to you my love for food on television, for the first time ever, by hosting @masterchef_telugu_official.”

In the promo, Tamannaah Bhatia heaps praise on Telugu culture and cuisine. She is heard saying, “There is greatness in the Telugu language. There is deliciousness in Telugu cuisine. I was born somewhere, but I found love and affection in the Telugu film industry. You made me what I am today. Just like how Telugu cinema is a part of my life, Telugu cuisine also became a part of my life. We cannot forget the flavours of Rayalaseema, Kostha soups and the feasts of Telangana ever. It’s the right platform to celebrate Telugu cuisine. World’s biggest cooking reality show MasterChef is now in Telugu. Coming soon.”

MasterChef Telugu will air on Gemini TV. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the reality show.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has Maestro, F3, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam in her kitty.