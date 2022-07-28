Marvel creator thinks Ram Charan makes for a good James Bond after RRR, fans rejoice

Actor Ram Charan has received glowing praise for his portrayal of a freedom fighter in the film RRR, which crossed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Recently, the Marvel creator of Luke Cage, who seemed impressed with the star, expressed his desire to see him as the next James Bond. There has been much discussion on who will take the baton from Daniel Craig, and while actors like Idris Elba and Rege Jean-Page among others seem popular contenders, Cheo Hodari Coker believes that Ram Charan would be a good fit as the British spy.

Cheo took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared his preferences for James Bond in a list which included actors Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, and Damson Idris. While his tweet went viral in no time, Cheo shared another tweet explaining why he thought that these actors would be perfect for the role.

Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in “Gangs Of London,” Matthew G in “The Offer”, Damson in “Snowfall” and Ram in “RRR”. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022

He wrote, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK.” Ram Charan fans were overjoyed at the prospect of the star being 007 and shared numerous fan-edits and photos of the actor as James Bond.

Meanwhile, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has received international praise. Directors James Gunn, Scott Derrickson and the Russo Brothers have expressed their admiration for the film. The film stars NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well and released at the end of March, this year.