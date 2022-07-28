Marvel creator thinks Ram Charan makes for a good James Bond after RRR, fans rejoice

July 28, 2022 1:29:50 pm
Actor Ram Charan has received glowing praise for his portrayal of a freedom fighter in the film RRR, which crossed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Recently, the Marvel creator of Luke Cage, who seemed impressed with the star, expressed his desire to see him as the next James Bond. There has been much discussion on who will take the baton from Daniel Craig, and while actors like Idris Elba and Rege Jean-Page among others seem popular contenders, Cheo Hodari Coker believes that Ram Charan would be a good fit as the British spy.
Cheo took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared his preferences for James Bond in a list which included actors Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, and Damson Idris. While his tweet went viral in no time, Cheo shared another tweet explaining why he thought that these actors would be perfect for the role.
Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in “Gangs Of London,” Matthew G in “The Offer”, Damson in “Snowfall” and Ram in “RRR”. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P
— Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022
He wrote, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK.” Ram Charan fans were overjoyed at the prospect of the star being 007 and shared numerous fan-edits and photos of the actor as James Bond.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has received international praise. Directors James Gunn, Scott Derrickson and the Russo Brothers have expressed their admiration for the film. The film stars NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well and released at the end of March, this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Latest News
Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes
Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases registration date; check full schedule
Gujarat hooch tragedy: Ahmedabad & Botad SPs transferred, six cops suspended
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
SpiceJet shares dive nearly 10%; hit 52-week low
Explained: SpiceJet’s safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules
Zayn Malik’s new pink hairdo catches fans’ attention, gets a loud cheer
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests
‘Rashtrapatni’ remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs
Delhi: To report mosquito menace, just contact MCD on WhatsApp
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, South Korea