scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar comes on board for Varun Tej’s aerial actioner, VT13

VT13 marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar in Telugu cinema. Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film stars Varun Tej in the lead role.

Actor Manushi ChhillarManushi Chhillar made her acting debut with period action drama film Samrat Prithviraj. (Photo: ManushiChhillar/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Manushi Chhillar comes on board for Varun Tej’s aerial actioner, VT13
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Manushi Chhillar is all set to star opposite actor Varun Tej in the upcoming aerial action thriller film VT13. Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared an announcement video which she captioned, “Here’s to those who touch the sky with glory Excited to be teaming up with @varunkonidela7 in #VT13.”

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Based on true incidents, the makers have now begun the shooting of the film. VT13 marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema. Soon after Manushi shared the news on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

“Welcome to the Telugu film industry,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “All the best queen.”

A fan wrote, “Wishing you lots of luck!!”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Manushi marked her acting debut alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the period action drama film Samrat Prithviraj. She will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tehran opposite actor John Abraham.

Also Read
ram charan and upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: 'Thrilled to have ...
Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Ram Charan says he will be 'more than happy' to perform Naatu Naatu on Os...
brad pitt
RRR star Ram Charan blushes as American host refers to him as 'Indian Bra...
SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan get thunderous welcome at RRR’s ‘biggest screeni...

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 14:46 IST
Next Story

Fukushima plant head: Too early to predict decommissioning

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close