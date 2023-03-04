scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Manoj Manchu ties the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy, see photos

Manoj Manchu tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy on Friday at his sister Laksmi Manchu's house in Hyderabad.

Manoj ManchuActor Manoj Manchu married Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Manoj Manchu has tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The couple got married on Friday in Hyderabad at his sister Lakshmi Manchu’s residence in Film Nagar. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends.

Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and other family members blessed the newly weds. The ceremony was also attended by Shantha Biotech, VaraPrasad Reddy and YS Vijayamma. Laksmi’s house was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Check out the photos from Manoj Manchu and Bhuma Mounika Reddy’s wedding here

Manoj Manchu Actor Manoj Manchu married Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3. (Photo: PR Handout) Manoj Manchu Manoj and Mounika tied the knot at sister Lakshmi Manchu’s house in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout) Manoj Manchu Manoj Manchu’s wedding took place in presence of just few family members and close friends. (Photo: PR Handout) Manoj Manchu Actor Manoj Manchu’s actor brother Vishnu Manchu was also present at the wedding. (Photo: PR Handout) Mohan Babu Bhuma Mounika Reddy with father-in-law Mohan Babu’s hand at the wedding. (Photo: PR Handout)

Earlier, Lakshmi had posted a picture from the haldi ceremony of her brother Manoj. She had captioned it as, “Pellikoduku”, which means bridegroom in Telugu.

Earlier, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, the actor had spoken about how grateful he is to have a life partner like Mounika, who is the daughter of late politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy. Manoj had said, “Mounika and I have known each other for years now. We’ve been very good friends. She has been there for me through thick and thin, things soon changed to love. I’m truly lucky to have her in my life.”

Manoj and Mounika were spotted together for the first time during Ganesh Chaturthi of 2022. However, the actor had refused to comment on their relationship status back then. On the work front, the actor is coming back to the silver screen after a gap of four years with the film What The Fish.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 12:42 IST
