Manmadhudu 2 trailer: Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet star in this romantic comedy

The theatrical trailer of Manmadhudu 2, starring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh was released recently. The 59-year-old actor plays a happily unmarried middle-aged man, who is now being forced by his family to get married.

Nagarjuna’s character is touted to be an ineligible bachelor for an arranged marriage courtesy his age. Even as the hero comes from a generation that widely believed in monogamy, he seems to share the relationship goals of the millennials. He tells Rakul’s character, who is much younger than him, that he won’t become a “farmer just to have one meal.”

Watch the trailer of Manmadhudu 2 here:

Writer-director Rahul Ravindran seems to explore all familiar tropes of the romantic comedy genre. Going by the trailer, Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet seem to bring a lot of energy to Rahul’s material. But if their performances are good enough to make this romantic comedy click with the masses, remains to be seen.

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to Manmadhudu, which was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2002. In the film, Nagarjuna played a prejudiced man after his first loved ended in a bitter note. Rahul has flipped the hero in the sequel by making seasoned lothario, who hides his true self from his family.

Co-produced by Nagarjuna, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Lakshmi and Devadarshini among others.

Manmadhudu 2 releases on August 9.