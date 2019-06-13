Manmadhudu 2 teaser: Nagarjuna plays a ladies’ man

The teaser of Manmadhudu 2, which was released on Thursday, introduces its lead character, played by Nagarjuna, as a playboy. Nagarjuna’s character is an unsuitable candidate for marriage because he did not get married within the age limit that’s deemed ideal by society.

Going by the teaser, the protagonist’s family and friends think he’s still a virgin. Or is he? He seems to live a double life: a seemingly timid virgin in the morning and a seasoned lothario by the night.

Actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran has helmed Manmadhudu 2, which appears to be a borderline adult comedy. It is a sequel to Manmadhudu, which was one of the highest grossing Telugu films in 2002. In the earlier film, Nagarjuna played an extremely prejudiced man. His public loathing of women, however, didn’t stop women from finding him attractive. He is eventually tamed by his female colleague (played by Sonali Bendre) and even falls in love with her.

Ravindran has seemingly flipped Nagarjuna’s character from the first film for Manmadhudu 2. Unlike Abhiram (in Manmadhudu), the hero doesn’t loathe women in the sequel. “I don’t fall in love. I make love,” says Nagarjuna in the trailer summarising his character.

Rakul Preet Singh has played the female lead in the film, which is co-produced by Nagarjuna’s home production banner Annapurna Studios. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Lakshmi and Devadarshini among others.

Manmadhudu 2 will open in cinemas on August 9.