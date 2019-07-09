Manmadhudu 2 new teaser: Rakul Preet Singh’s Avantika packs a punch

The makers of upcoming Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 has cut a heroine-centric teaser introducing Avantika, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Earlier, the makers had released a teaser giving a glimpse into the life of the leading man, Anand, played by Nagarjuna.

Anand is a single man, who is deemed unfit for marriage due to his age. He is also considered very innocent seemingly to an extent that he can’t make eye contact with a woman. But, actually, he is a playboy. To describe him in his own words: He doesn’t fall in love. He only makes love.

Avantika is Anand’s mirror image. Like the hero, even she camouflages her free-spirited, forward personality by appearing to play by the rules of the society. But, she is a different story altogether when she seems to be away from her family. She is comfortable in short dresses, drinks, smokes, and seems to have no qualms in expressing her sexuality.

Actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran has helmed Manmadhudu 2, which is a sequel to Manmadhudu, which was one of the highest grossing Telugu films in 2002. In the earlier film, Nagarjuna played an extremely prejudiced man. His public loathing of women, however, didn’t stop women from finding him attractive. He is eventually tamed by his female colleague (played by Sonali Bendre) and even falls in love with her.

Co-produced by Nagarjuna, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Lakshmi and Devadarshini among others.

Manmadhudu 2 is due in cinemas on August 9.