Manchu Manoj announces separation from wife Pranathi Reddy

Actor Manchu Manoj, who has been staying away from doing films for the past few years, announced his separation from wife Pranathi Reddy on Thursday. The 36 year old star made the official announcement through his Twitter handle and shared a statement regarding the same.

In his statement, he said, “Hello everyone! I wanted to share some personal developments in my personal life and also on my career. With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well-cherished relationship. We had our differences and went through a lot of pain and after much introspection, we decided to have our separate lives going forward. We always were and are two individuals who have all the respect and care towards each other. Expecting all of you to be supportive of our decision and respect our privacy and thank you for that.”

Manoj further gave reasons behind not taking up acting projects, and also thanked fans for lending support in “low times.” He said, “Since my heart was not at the right place I couldn’t act or concentrate on work for all this while. I went through a lot and I wouldn’t have survived this storm without the help of my family, friends and especially my fans who stood by me in my absence. I owe each and everyone who supported me in my low times.”

wanted to share this with u guys since long… Finalllly Here i go 🙏🏻 #Destiny I guess … pic.twitter.com/G5UxygNTfB — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 17, 2019

Sharing his plans about getting back to acting, Manoj added, “Now I am going to be back, to be doing the only thing I know and love – Act in films, and in the process, be in a position to please my fans. Movies rock my world and I wish to rock and roll till my last. God bless everyone and thank you for being there.”

Manchu Manoj married Pranathi Reddy in May 2015. In 2018, reports emerged of the two getting divorced. Manoj had back then, slammed all speculation via a social media post.