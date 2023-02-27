scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Manchu Manoj all set to tie the knot, says Bhuma Mounika ‘has been there for me through thick and thin’

Actor Manchu Manoj is all set to tie the knot with Bhuma Mounika this week at his sister Lakshmi Manchu’s house.

Manchu ManojManchu Manoj is all set get hitched. (Photo: Instagram/machumanoj)
Manoj’s spokesperson told TOI that the wedding will be an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. The spokesperson added that the sangeet and mehendi will be held on March 1 at Lakshmi’s house.

Talking about Bhuma Mounika, Manchu Manoj told The Hyderabad Times, “Mounika and I have known each other for years now. We’ve been very good friends. She has been there for me through thick and thin, things soon changed to love. I’m truly lucky to have her in my life.” Mounika is the daughter of late politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy.

Also Read |Manchu Manoj announces separation from wife Pranathi Reddy

Manoj was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy. They parted way after four years of marriage.

Manchu Manoj made his silver screen as a child artist. He made his acting debut as an adult with Donga Dongadi. He went on to star in films like Sri, Bindaas, Vedam, Current Theega among others.

After a gap of over four years, Manoj will next be seen in What The Fish.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 18:52 IST
