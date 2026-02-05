Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu rewrites box office records, hits Rs 375 crore milestone in 25 days

Twenty-five days into its theatrical run, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has stormed past the Rs 375 crore mark worldwide, according to production house Shine Screens, making it not just Chiranjeevi’s biggest hit ever, but an all-time regional industry blockbuster that’s proven star power still reign supreme.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer has been on a record-breaking run since its release. The film grossed Rs 65 crore on its opening day, with Rs 44.75 crore from India and $2.3 million from international territories, making it Chiranjeevi’s second-best opening following Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The momentum only accelerated from there. After the first seven days, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed Rs 292 crore worldwide. The film solidified its status as a certified blockbuster, amassing a staggering Rs 157.75 crore Telugu net in its opening seven days, placing it at the eighth position on the all-time highest first-week Telugu net collections list.