Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu rewrites box office records, hits Rs 375 crore milestone in 25 days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crossed the Rs 375 crore mark worldwide in just 25 days, becoming Chiranjeevi’s biggest-ever blockbuster.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 5, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad GaruChiranjeevi delivers a career-defining blockbuster as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu storms past ₹375 crore worldwide. (Photo: Shine Screens/X)
Twenty-five days into its theatrical run, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has stormed past the Rs 375 crore mark worldwide, according to production house Shine Screens, making it not just Chiranjeevi’s biggest hit ever, but an all-time regional industry blockbuster that’s proven star power still reign supreme.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer has been on a record-breaking run since its release. The film grossed Rs 65 crore on its opening day, with Rs 44.75 crore from India and $2.3 million from international territories, making it Chiranjeevi’s second-best opening following Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The momentum only accelerated from there. After the first seven days, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed Rs 292 crore worldwide. The film solidified its status as a certified blockbuster, amassing a staggering Rs 157.75 crore Telugu net in its opening seven days, placing it at the eighth position on the all-time highest first-week Telugu net collections list.

Also Read: From Rs 1 crore fees milestone to Rs 350 crore dominance: How Chiranjeevi rewrote the rules of stardom twice

By day 11, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu crossed Rs 300 crore, becoming the highest-grosser for Chiranjeevi, surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). The film continued its strong performance in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets, maintaining steady collections through its third and fourth weeks. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is proving that regional Telugu cinema can command massive box office numbers through content and star power alone.

Unlike the trend of big-budget spectacles relying on pan-India hype and inflated ticket pricing, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu achieved its success through a different formula. The film is a heart-touching family entertainer with high-octane mass elements, perfectly tailored for the Megastar.The narrative revolves around National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad, who falls in love with and marries Sasirekha but faces a severe ideological rift with his powerful businessman father-in-law.

Separated from his wife and children for six years, Prasad longs for a chance to reunite with them. When he learns his children are attending a boarding school, he adopts a new persona and secures a position as a Physical Training mentor.  It’s a story that balances emotional depth with trademark Chiranjeevi action sequences, a combination that has resonated powerfully with family audiences.

The OTT giant Zee5 has locked in the digital streaming rights for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at what’s being reported as an unprecedented price tag, a clear reflection of the film’s blockbuster theatrical success. While no official launch time has been revealed, the movie is expected to go live on the platform from February 11, 2026, following the customary month-long theatrical exclusive window.

With collections still climbing, the Megastar’s latest offering continues to set new benchmarks for Telugu cinema.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

