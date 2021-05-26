Makers of Varun Tej’s Ghani hire Hollywood stunt choreographers

The makers of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani have hired Hollywood stunt choreographers Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg for the climax portions. The makers have also constructed a huge set for the same purposes.

Ghani presents Varun as a boxer, with Saiee M Manjrekar as the leading lady. Produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda, the movie marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati. The film’s shooting was halted due to the second wave of the coronavirus and it will resume once the situation becomes normal.

Talking about the film, producer Sidhu Mudda said in a statement, “Seventy per cent of the shoot of Ghani has been completed. The next schedule will commence once the second wave subsides. The film has the backdrop of boxing. Varun Tej is utilizing the ongoing lockdown period to practice boxing. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences will be canned involving Varun Tej and major cast members. Our art director has designed a huge stadium set for the same purposes. Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg, the Hollywood stunt masters who have previously worked on Titans and the Bollywood movie Sulthan, will work on the action portions. Once the schedule is over, we will announce the release date of Ghani.”

Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal roles in the movie. While George C Williams is the director of photography for the film, S Thaman provided the music.

After Ghani, Varun Tej will be next seen in dramedy, F3.