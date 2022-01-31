Makers of Bheemla Nayak block two release dates: ‘Will be a massive theatrical experience’

Bheemla Nayak producers Sithara Entertainments on Monday announced that the Pawan Kalyan film has blocked two release dates – February 25 and April 1. “As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves,” a statement from the makers read.

The film was earlier scheduled for a January 11 release. However, the third wave of Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown forced the makers to reschedule the film’s release.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the Telugu remake stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon.

Directed by Saagar K. Chandra, the screenplay and dialogues of the film has been penned by Trivikram.

Apart from Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. The film is a period drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Based on the life of Veera Mallu, the film will also star Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, has Netflix’s Rana Naidu in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Virata Parvam as Comrade Ravanna. The period drama will also star Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand.