Major trailer: Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj are impressed by Adivi Sesh’s movie about a braveheart

Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj came together on Monday to unveil the trailer of the multilingual movie, Major. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the film is based on the life and times of late Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

“Happy to launch the trailer of #MajorTheFilm. This looks outstanding. All the best to the team,” wrote Salman, while sharing the trailer of the film’s Hindi version.

“As a Malayali Sainik School Cadet who grew up idolising the armed forces, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan represents the ultimate hero. A true embodiment of courage, valour and selflessness! So so looking forward to seeing this film inspired from the life of an immortal brave heart of our nation,” tweeted Prithviraj, while sharing the Malayalam version of the trailer.

The trailer mostly is cut around the emotional turmoil of the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Prakash Raj and Revathi play the parents of the 26/11 hero, who died fighting terrorists in the 2008 attacks in Mumbai. But, the trailer tells us there was more to Sandeep’s life than its battlefield valour. He seemed to have lived an adventurous life with people who celebrated and loved him unconditionally. There is also a lot of action in the movie too.

Major is a passion project for Adivi Sesh. Besides playing the lead role, he has also written the movie. The film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Murali Sharma.

Major will release in theaters on June 3.