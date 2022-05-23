Major to have previews across India: ‘We have nothing to hide, everybody to love’

The makers of the upcoming film Major have decided to have previews across various cities in the country starting this week. Actor Adivi Sesh, who has also written the movie, on Monday announced the news.

“Major is releasing June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by EVERY Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview… I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan,” he said in a statement.

The cast and crew of Major are already promoting the movie across the country. However, the makers seem to believe that just interviews are not enough to generate massive interest among moviegoers. They also believe a good word of mouth could just do the trick and give the movie a huge opening on June 3.

“We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your city soon,” he added.

People can register for the previews on the BookMyShow platform.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is also throwing his weight behind the promotions of Major as he has also bankrolled the movie. “I watched the film. It had so many sequences, where I had goosebumps. During the last 30 minutes, I had a big lump in my throat. I am not exaggerating. My throat dried up. After the film got over, I was quiet for two minutes. Then I gave Sesh a big hug. That’s how I felt,” he had said earlier.

Major is based on the life and times of late Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Revathi, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Murali Sharma.