Major teaser to be launched by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj; check out Nani’s early reaction

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Adivi Sesh's Major will see the actor play the character of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The teaser of the film will be released on Monday by Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 11, 2021 6:22:25 pm
major teaser adivi seshMajor will release on July 2. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram, Mahesh Babu/Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu’s production venture Major has been the talk of the town for a while now. On Sunday, Adivi Sesh treated his fans to an exciting news. He informed that the teaser will be launched on Monday by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, respectively.

Right after Adivi Sesh dropped the information, Nani wrote that he has already watched the glimpse of the film. He called Major’s teaser as “the BEST teaser I have watched in a very long time.”

On Friday, the actor also shared first look of his Major co-star Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Starring and written by Adivi Sesh, Major is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing hostages during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Adivi Sesh said that the film will explore the unknown side of the real-life hero. “The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived. 26/11 was not the chapter that defined him. Yes, it was an important chapter. But, he was a captain in 7th Bihar when he fought in Kargil. He served in Hyderabad. He went to the National Defence Academy. He was a training officer in the National Security Guard. I was interested in how beautifully he lived his life. That’s what I wanted to make a movie about,” the actor had earlier told indianexpress.com.

The biopic, which was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Saiee Manjrekar. The film, helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, will hit the theatres on July 2.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
