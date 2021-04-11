Major teaser to be launched by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj; check out Nani’s early reaction

Mahesh Babu’s production venture Major has been the talk of the town for a while now. On Sunday, Adivi Sesh treated his fans to an exciting news. He informed that the teaser will be launched on Monday by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, respectively.

3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulyMahesh sir backed this project from day one. #Telugu 🙏🏼@BeingSalmanKhan bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser 🙏🏼 & @PrithviOfficial sir for the #Malayalam version 🙏🏼 Thank you for the grace pic.twitter.com/8cAu4UaTku — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 11, 2021

I have watched #MajorTeaser

And I think it’s the BEST teaser I have watched in a very long time 🔥@AdiviSesh — Nani (@NameisNani) April 11, 2021

Right after Adivi Sesh dropped the information, Nani wrote that he has already watched the glimpse of the film. He called Major’s teaser as “the BEST teaser I have watched in a very long time.”

On Friday, the actor also shared first look of his Major co-star Sobhita Dhulipala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Starring and written by Adivi Sesh, Major is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing hostages during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Adivi Sesh said that the film will explore the unknown side of the real-life hero. “The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived. 26/11 was not the chapter that defined him. Yes, it was an important chapter. But, he was a captain in 7th Bihar when he fought in Kargil. He served in Hyderabad. He went to the National Defence Academy. He was a training officer in the National Security Guard. I was interested in how beautifully he lived his life. That’s what I wanted to make a movie about,” the actor had earlier told indianexpress.com.

The biopic, which was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Saiee Manjrekar. The film, helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, will hit the theatres on July 2.