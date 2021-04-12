Major Teaser: Adivi Sesh transforms into Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, promises a sleekly packed 26/11 movie

Major teaser was unveiled on Monday by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Salman Khan and Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is produced by Mahesh and has Adivi Sesh playing the braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The 1.3-minute teaser tries to answer the question: ‘What does it mean to be a soldier?’ Adivi Sesh, who plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie explains: “Everyone’s a patriot. And the one who protects these patriots is a soldier.”

Major teaser refreshes our memories of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008, including the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in flames. “An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero… The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it!(sic),” tweeted Mahesh Babu, while sharing the teaser. Salman wrote, “Isse kehte hain dhamakedaar teaser! Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. #MajorTeaser.”

Mahesh has bankrolled Major in association with Sony Pictures and A+S Movies.

Major is a passionate project for Adivi Sesh. In addition to playing the decorated NSG commando, he has also written the film. And filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, who helmed Adivi’s hit spy thriller Goodachari, has directed this film.

Major does not only focus on the sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 attacks. But, it chronicles his life and his impressive stint in the Indian defence force. “The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived. 26/11 was not the chapter that defined him. Yes, it was an important chapter. But, he was a captain in 7th Bihar when he fought in Kargil. He served in Hyderabad. He went to the National Defence Academy. He was a training officer in the National Security Guard. I was interested in how beautifully he lived his life. That’s what I wanted to make a movie about,” Adivi Sesh told indianexpress.com earlier.

Who was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan?

“I don’t want to die an ordinary death. When I go, the whole nation will remember me.”

This is what Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to his father when he had just joined the NSG. The 26/11 hero died after rescuing the injured commando and then rushed up the stairs deciding to take on the terrorists alone. He was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously.

Major also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma. And it is due in cinemas on July 2.