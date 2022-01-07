Major song Hrudayama ‘delves into pure, innocent, retro romance’

January 7, 2022 12:41:30 pm
Actor-producer Mahesh Babu on Friday unveiled the first song from Adivi Sesh’s film Major, titled Hrudayama. Dulquer Salmaan launched the Malayalam version titled Pon Malare.
As he shared the song, Mahesh Babu wrote, “A song I personally love! Here’s #Hrudayama from @MajorTheFilm.” Adivi Sesh called the song “Love. Innocent. Pure.”
Sung by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Hrudayama lyrically illustrates the connection between the two lead characters. Although Sricharan Pakala’s tune sounds heavy with the emotional lines penned by Krishna Kanth and VNV Ramesh Kumar, it is quite catchy.
Talking about the song, Adivi Sesh said in a statement, “The teaser of the film has earlier briefly touched upon the varied aspects of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, from childhood to army days, however, not much was highlighted about his romantic life. The first song delves into that pure, innocent, retro romance that warms your heart and soul with its peaceful and calm aura, set in the 90s.”
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the country during the 26/11 attacks.
