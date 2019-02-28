Film on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan announced, here’s what the brave soldier’s father said about his son

Sony Pictures and Mahesh Babu have announced a biopic, Major, on the life and bravery of National Security Guard Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life after rescuing hostages during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father K Unnikrishnan was a guest at The Indian Express’ 2018 edition of 26/11 Stories of Strength in Mumbai. Major Unnikrishnan led his team from the front and also took bullets while saving an injured commander.

At the event, K Unnikrishnan said, “My worry is that we are content with our ability to come back to normalcy, under any circumstances, tolerating atrocities committed on our sovereignty. We, as a nation, should be able to frame permanent stern policies to deal with our enemies, against their using terror as a permanent weapon instead of changing our reaction for political or administrative reasons. 26/11 is an eye opener, not only as a terrorist activity but more as a black spot on our ability to anticipate such a sinister plan by organisations sponsored by our neighbours.”

“I am thankful to the organisers of this programme for giving me an opportunity to stand here solely on the merit of my son, the soldier who never hesitated to do his duty sincerely and wholeheartedly without any fear of the impending danger,” K Unnikrishnan concluded.

The film Major is based on the life of this brave soldier. Actor Adivi Sesh will play the title role in the film that is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Adivi has also written Major.

Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu is producing this film under his banner GMB Entertainment (G Mahesh Babu Entertainment). Namrata Shirodkar, MD of GMB ENtertainment and wife of Mahesh Babu said in a statement, “The honesty of Sesh and Sashi’s vision for Major’s story echoed with us and in Sony Pictures we found the right partners to bring the incredible story on the big screen not only for a pan-Indian audience but an international one.”

Major is scheduled to release in 2020.