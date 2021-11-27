Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father is ‘still not convinced’ on his biopic: ‘I feel they cannot depict him as it is’

Telugu superstar Adivi Sesh, on Friday, paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Adivi will portray the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred on the line of duty during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in an upcoming biopic titled Major.

Here, the actor was in conversation with Major Unnikrishnan’s parents who shared memories of the young Unnikrishnan and how they reacted when there were talks about a film on their son’s life.

His father, K Unnikrishnan shared how even though he believes that Sesh and the film’s director Sashi Kiran Tikka would do justice to the film, he is still not convinced.

He said, “I am not convinced still. I can see some sincere efforts. I have more belief in Shashi Kiran Tikka than Adivi Sesh. I hope Shashi was here. He is there. When I watch the movie, then (I will) give a certificate of 100 percent, until then it will be 70 to 80 percent. The shoot is over and the release is announced, so let us see. I have seen Sandeep, I am his father. I am his critic, I am disciple, he was my mentor, such a personality. He was my son.”

Major’s father also shared, “There are a dozen people who spoke the same thing about making a film on Sandeep either on phone or in person or through somebody else. When they came I took it as one of such claims, I didn’t want to commit anything. I feel they cannot depict Sandeep as it is, it is not possible. For that matter, any biopic will not bring out anything 100 percent. We should be thinking about the maximum we can go. I am not criticising the efforts, he (Sesh) is very sincere. I have not seen his work, I don’t want to, I want to see Major.”

While Major Sandeep’s father is still sceptical about his son’s biopic, his mother Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan is looking forward to the biopic. She said, “After Sandeep went, there were so many people who came to us for a movie to be made. After 10 years, Sandeep’s CO (commanding officer) told us a film should be made on him. I told him who will be there just like Sandeep and then Sesh and the team came to us, they came to meet us so often. Then we decided to go ahead with the decision to make the movie. Sandeep was a movie maniac. I think Sesh is a good actor.”

Adivi Sesh, who has also written the story of the film said, “I think it was predestined. For someone who had no interest that a movie should be made on him and that time they decide to make a film and just then I call them for a movie. Uncle would say it is not possible to do a film about 31 years in a few hours.”

“My goal was to understand this man, his soul, how he reacts to a situation and I would often call uncle and aunty on how he would react, I started thinking more and more about him. My conversation, bond, journey with then was about Sandeep than making a big set, do a big action sequence,” Sesh added.

Sesh also shared how during the journey of making Major, he has become very close to Sandeep’s parents, and would like to “always be there for them”. He said, “Uncle has often asked me what happens after the movie, he is like you will forget us after the release. It became my fundamental responsibility and desire that I will always be there for them, beyond the realm of the movie, promotions, release strategy. The goal is to be a family.”

Major, also starring Saiee Manjrekar, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is produced by Mahesh Babu, Sharath Chandra, and Anurag Reddy. The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi, along with a dubbed Malayalam version, in February.