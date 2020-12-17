Major first look: Mahesh Babu unveils Adivi Sesh’s look

Adivi Sesh in Major (Photo: Twitter/Mahesh Babu)

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of upcoming movie Major, which stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film is a biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando killed at Taj Hotel during the 26/11 terror attacks.

“Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh . I’m sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always! Smiling face with smiling eyes (sic),” tweeted Mahesh, while sharing the poster of the movie.

Mahesh Babu has bankrolled Major under the banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Releasing International, and A+S Movies.

Major is a passion project for Adivi Sesh, who has also written the movie. Adivi became a die-hard fan of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan after he saw the latter’s famous passport-size photo on news channels. He was fascinated by his act of bravery during the 2008 Mumbai attacks and has been researching his life since. The actor collected all the information that he could find in print and on the internet as part of his effort to learn more about the real-life commando. And finally, when he had the confidence that he has the right skills as a filmmaker to make a movie on the inspiring life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he approached the parents of the slain soldier.

“Three years ago, I realized that he was the hero I admire and I knew so much about him that the world doesn’t know. The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived,” Adivi told indianexpress.com.

Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar.

