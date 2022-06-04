Major box office collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh faces competition against Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major has reportedly earned Rs 13.4 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, in the Hindi belt, the film only earned Rs 96 lakh. The film is based on the life of the late Indian Army Officer and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who gave his life during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. His tweet read, “#Major is below the mark on Day 1… Riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, the numbers need to multiply over the weekend for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. #India biz. #Hindi version.⭐ #Telugu version has opened very well.”

The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film faces tough competition from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.

Sashi Kiran Tikka has directed using a script by Sesh. Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla also feature in the cast.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave Major a positive review. In his 3 star review, he wrote. “Major is a very subjective narrative. Adivi has taken immense creative freedom tracing Sandeep’s evolution into an elite soldier from a gentle and kind young man. The film may just work for you if you just focus on the emotional component of it. The training montage of Sandeep feels rather inadequate in its staging as it doesn’t give us a sense of the towering power structure of the Indian army. The boot camp scenes would have benefited from a rather better production value and research. Instead, what we get is a frugally staged training camp, where our hero rarely runs out of breath, breaks into a sweat, has messy hair or loses the glow on his face. In every scene, Adivi looks as if he just got out of a saloon.”