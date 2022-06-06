scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Major box office collection: Adivi Sesh film goes full steam ahead, here’s how much it has earned

Major box office collection: Adivi Sesh film Major is a biopic on late Indian Army officer and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 2:04:05 pm
major reviewMajor is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, continues to do steady business at the box office. A biopic on late Indian Army officer and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film has earned Rs 35.65 crore worldwide in three days.

Despite facing tough competition from the star-studded Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Major is expected to perform well in India in the coming days.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla. The film has received mostly favourable reviews.

Also Read |Major movie review: Adivi Sesh’s homage to the 26/11 hero is flawed but effective

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave Major a positive review. In his 3 star review, he wrote. “Major is a very subjective narrative. Adivi has taken immense creative freedom tracing Sandeep’s evolution into an elite soldier from a gentle and kind young man. The film may just work for you if you just focus on the emotional component of it. The training montage of Sandeep feels rather inadequate in its staging as it doesn’t give us a sense of the towering power structure of the Indian army. The boot camp scenes would have benefited from a rather better production value and research. Instead, what we get is a frugally staged training camp, where our hero rarely runs out of breath, breaks into a sweat, has messy hair or loses the glow on his face. In every scene, Adivi looks as if he just got out of a saloon.”

