Majili trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni’s film is a story of heartbreak and longing

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have shared screen space in light-hearted films like Manam and Ye Maaya Chesave. But with their upcoming movie Majili, the two are all set to tug at your heartstrings. The makers on Sunday released the film’s trailer, giving a sneak peek at what is in store for ChaySam fans.

At the beginning of the trailer, we see Chaitanya aka Poorna listening to “Lag Jaa Gale” as his father is constantly bickering about him living on his wife’s income. Poorna is a jobless alcoholic man with anger issues. Within a minute, we are introduced to his happy past, the root of all his problems in the present. As a youngster, Poorna fell in love with Anshu (Divyansha Kaushik), but eventually, they part ways.

We mostly see Poorna as a troublesome and alcoholic husband, who is extremely thankless to his wife Sravani (Samantha Akkineni) because he is unable to forget his first love. What makes us happy about Naga Chaitanya’s depressing character is the fact that, at places, he reminds us of Nagarjuna Akkineni in films such as Geetanjali and Shiva.

Samantha aka Sravani, the obedient wife, who by any means want to save her marriage, tries to keep Poorna happy and acknowledges his pain of losing his first love. She sees what other family members fail to see in him. By the end of the trailer, we hear Chaitanya talking about a solution while Samantha pleading him not to ask for a divorce.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili has been produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens. The film will release on April 5.