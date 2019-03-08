Majili song One Boy One Girl: Another ‘soup boy’ song

Actor Naga Chaitanya released Majili song “One Boy One Girl” on Friday. He termed it as one of his favourite songs, which takes on the country’s traditional system of arranged marriage.

However, the song lyrics don’t offer any revolutionary opinion or criticism of the conventional practice. It is simply a song for “soup boy” (made popular by “Kolaveri Di”), which refers to a boy who has been dumped. The nonsensical lyrics of the song like “Loving-uu, Feeling-uu, Giving-uu” are quite reminiscent of the viral Tamil song that was written and sung by Dhanush.

Watch One Boy One Girl song here:

The rhythm and lyrics of “One Boy One Girl,” however, are not as infectious as Kolaveri Di. The song, sprinkled with bits of English, is penned by Bhaskarabhatla and composer Gopi Sundar has scored the beats. Revanth has sung the song which feels like a derivative work.

Majili brings together real-life couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni on the big screen after a significant gap. It is the couple’s fourth collaboration after Ye Maya Chesave, Manam and Auto Nagar Surya.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame, the core story of the romantic entertainer is set in Vizag. While Divyansha Kaushik is playing a pivotal role, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Subba Raju will be seen in supporting roles.

Majili is expected to release in April.