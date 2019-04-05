Majili movie release LIVE UPDATES: Naga Chaitanya-Samantha film opens to good response
Majili movie release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer Majili.
Starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, Majili has hit theaters. From what we have seen in the trailer and teaser, Naga Chaitanya plays an alcoholic who is still struggling to forget the girl he once loved, played by Divyansha Kaushik. He was a cricketer who wanted to make it big like Sachin Tendulkar but alcohol and time has washed over everything.
Samantha Akkineni plays a dutiful wife who is the sole breadwinner of the family. She sees her husband struggling with alcoholism and sees the pain in his eyes but can’t do much to help him as he won’t let her in. His family constantly condemns him for living off his wife’s earnings but he is constantly torn between his past and present. The evolution of their relationship forms the crux of Majili.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have previously worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. This is their first film together after tying the knot.
Naga Chaitanya sports two looks in the film. He sports a clean-shaven look for his younger days and the other look is with a beard.
The film has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Majili’s music has been composed by Gopi Sundar.
Sai Dharam Tej on Majili
Actor Sai Dharam Tej shared on Twitter, "Wishing all the best to @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 (Jessie❤️) and the whole team of #Majili .... hope you guys get huge success tomorrow 🤗"
Majili opens well in USA
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter. ". @chay_akkineni - @Samanthaprabhu2 's #Majili has opened well in #USA Premieres.. Already crossed $125,000 in premieres so far.."
'Brilliant performances by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni'
Nagarjuna Akkineni shared on Twitter, "Brilliant performances by @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 in #Majili so proud of them!! Rao ramesh and posani👏👏 all the best team majili!!!"
'Majili is a beautiful film'
Sushanth A wrote on Twitter, "#Majili is a beautiful film delicately handled by @ShivaNirvana ! 👌There is Love, there is pain and I felt both! I didn’t see the ChaySam I know, I only saw the characters they portrayed. @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 were that convincing! 🙌 @divyanshak10 lovely debut 👍"
'Majili is a classic love story'
Director Hemant Madhukar posted on Twitter, "#Majili just watched it.Fresh cult classic love story.Well written and crafted by @ShivaNirvana and best performances by @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 and @itsdivyanshak is cute.Big thumbs up to whole team."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Naga Chaitanya said, "I have done three films with Samantha in the past and all of them were love stories. After our wedding, we were under pressure but we wanted to do something new. And thankfully we found the right script. Majili is about a married couple and the ups and downs they face. Samantha and I were very happy that we got to play these characters. Because this kind of story has not been explored much in our films so far."
On his working relationship with Samantha, he said, "With a new heroine, I would have taken some time to build a rapport. But, I already have that comfort with Samantha and it makes my work a bit easy. We understand each other’s mistakes and help each other on the sets. The roles are so intense that the actors who were playing them required a great deal of understanding between them. The film looks so good on the screen because of that chemistry we have. Samantha being part of this film helped me a lot."
On the script of Majili, Naga Chaitanya said, "When I heard the script for the first time, I knew that I had to put in a lot of hard work for this character. Because it has many layers. I was also able to deeply connect with the script."
