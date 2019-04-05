Majili movie release LIVE UPDATES: Naga Chaitanya-Samantha film opens to good response

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, Majili has hit theaters. From what we have seen in the trailer and teaser, Naga Chaitanya plays an alcoholic who is still struggling to forget the girl he once loved, played by Divyansha Kaushik. He was a cricketer who wanted to make it big like Sachin Tendulkar but alcohol and time has washed over everything.

Samantha Akkineni plays a dutiful wife who is the sole breadwinner of the family. She sees her husband struggling with alcoholism and sees the pain in his eyes but can’t do much to help him as he won’t let her in. His family constantly condemns him for living off his wife’s earnings but he is constantly torn between his past and present. The evolution of their relationship forms the crux of Majili.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have previously worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. This is their first film together after tying the knot.

Naga Chaitanya sports two looks in the film. He sports a clean-shaven look for his younger days and the other look is with a beard.

The film has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Majili’s music has been composed by Gopi Sundar.