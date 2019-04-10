Majili box office collection Day 5: Samantha Akkineni movie is winning hearts

Despite receiving a mediocre response from critics, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya film Majili has made a space for itself at the box office.

Advertising

The Telugu romantic drama is the first film collaboration of the lead pair Naga and Samantha post their fairytale wedding. While the movie’s plot has nothing new to offer in itself, the chemistry of ChaySam seem to have clicked with the audience.

In fact, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Majili has been raking in big money abroad as well.

“#Australia BO – Indian Movies – Apr 4th – 7th Weekend: 1. #Majili – A$107,345, 2. #RAW – A$44,978, 3. #SuperDeluxe – A$40,551 – Total : A$64,220, 4. #Lucifer – A$23,359 – Total : A$134,331, 5. #Kesari – A$17,553 – Total : A$568,609,” Ramesh Bala had shared the Australian box office figures for the film.

Advertising

However, the film didn’t leave much of an impression on indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar, who gave the romantic drama only one star.

“Majili is riddled with problems including clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, unoriginality, no sign of reality, lack of concern for reason. But, my biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set some severely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama. It is one of those films that propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment you find true love. And even more problematic aspect of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in a relationship, while the man is allowed to be a self-destructive piece of work,” a part of his review read.

Talking about the response to the film, Samantha had said, “On the release date, I could not sleep after 2 am. I kept waiting to know the verdict of the audience. As soon as the verdict came out, I was in tears. That is how important a film is for an artiste. It is equivalent to life and death matter. Had it failed, I did not know what answer I was supposed to give to Chaitanya because I believed in the director, every scene and dialogue.”

Majili hit screens on April 5.