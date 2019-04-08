Toggle Menu
Majili box office collection Day 3: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya film soars aheadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/majili-box-office-collection-day-3-samantha-akkineni-naga-chaitanya-5663400/

Majili box office collection Day 3: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya film soars ahead

Majili box office collection Day 3: The Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya film is sailing smoothly at the box office.

Majili box office collection day 3
Majili box office collection day 3: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni film is ruling the box office.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili is winning hearts despite receiving mixed reviews. Majili marks ChaySam’s first film after getting married.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, “#BlockbusterMajili Minted a worldwide Gross of 21Crores in 2 Days.”

He also tweeted, “Despite several new Tamil releases this weekend, @chay_akkineni – @Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Majili has the most no. of shows in #Chennai ‘s #Mayajaal Multiplex – 15.”

The film is being considered as Naga Chaitanya’s best in recent times. Majili‘s success was important for the actor, who has been having a bad run at the box office with films like Shailajagari Alludu and Savyasachi.

Advertising

While the film is receiving a good response from the audience, it received mixed reviews from critics.

“Majili is riddled with problems including clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, unoriginality, no sign of reality, lack of concern for reason. But, my biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set some severely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama. It is one of those films that propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment you find true love. And even more problematic aspect of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in a relationship, while the man is allowed to be a self-destructive piece of work,” Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar mentioned in his review.

During earlier interviews, Naga Chaitanya had claimed that the film has explored a different space in the romantic-drama genre.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I have done three films with Samantha in the past and all of them were love stories. After our wedding, we were under pressure but we wanted to do something new. And thankfully we found the right script. Majili is about a married couple and the ups and downs they face. Samantha and I were very happy that we got to play these characters. Because this kind of story has not been explored much in our films so far.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lucifer box office collection Day 11: Mohanlal film is on a roll
2 Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 3: John Abraham film needs a boost
3 Kesari box office collection Day 18: Will this Akshay Kumar war drama go past Rs 150 crore mark?