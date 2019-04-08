Majili box office collection Day 3: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya film soars ahead

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili is winning hearts despite receiving mixed reviews. Majili marks ChaySam’s first film after getting married.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, “#BlockbusterMajili Minted a worldwide Gross of 21Crores in 2 Days.”

He also tweeted, “Despite several new Tamil releases this weekend, @chay_akkineni – @Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Majili has the most no. of shows in #Chennai ‘s #Mayajaal Multiplex – 15.”

The film is being considered as Naga Chaitanya’s best in recent times. Majili‘s success was important for the actor, who has been having a bad run at the box office with films like Shailajagari Alludu and Savyasachi.

While the film is receiving a good response from the audience, it received mixed reviews from critics.

“Majili is riddled with problems including clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, unoriginality, no sign of reality, lack of concern for reason. But, my biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set some severely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama. It is one of those films that propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment you find true love. And even more problematic aspect of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in a relationship, while the man is allowed to be a self-destructive piece of work,” Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar mentioned in his review.

During earlier interviews, Naga Chaitanya had claimed that the film has explored a different space in the romantic-drama genre.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I have done three films with Samantha in the past and all of them were love stories. After our wedding, we were under pressure but we wanted to do something new. And thankfully we found the right script. Majili is about a married couple and the ups and downs they face. Samantha and I were very happy that we got to play these characters. Because this kind of story has not been explored much in our films so far.”