Majili box office collection Day 2: Audience embraces Samantha Akkineni’s romantic drama

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s romantic drama Majili has begun its box office journey with packed theaters and strong word-of-mouth might help it over the weekend.

The movie, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, also stars Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali and Divyansha Kaushik among others.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on his Twitter handle, “With a Good Word of Mouth and Packed Crowds, #Majili ‘s Blockbuster Journey begins.. @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak10 @ShivaNirvana #GopiSundar @MusicThaman @sahrudayg @harish_peddi @sahisuresh @VishnuSarmaDOP #BlockbusterMajili.”

Earlier, Bala had posted the film’s US figures. He wrote, “. @chay_akkineni – @Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Majili has opened well in #USA Premieres.. Already crossed $125,000 in premieres so far..”

Majili may have had a good start at the box office and even good word-of-mouth, but mixed reviews may still make things difficult for it.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave it a single star. He wrote, “Majili is riddled with problems including clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, unoriginality, no sign of reality, lack of concern for reason. But, my biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set some severely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama.”

He added, “It is one of those films that propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment you find true love. And even more problematic aspect of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in a relationship, while the man is allowed to be a self-destructive piece of work.”