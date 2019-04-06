Majili box office collection Day 1: Samantha Akkineni film is off to a good start

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili is off to a good start at the box office. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama also stars Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali and Divyansha Kaushik among others.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the film’s US figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “. @chay_akkineni – @Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Majili has opened well in #USA Premieres.. Already crossed $125,000 in premieres so far..”

Majili has received mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote gave it a single star. He wrote, “Majili is riddled with problems including clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, unoriginality, no sign of reality, lack of concern for reason. But, my biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set some severely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama.”

He added, “It is one of those films that propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment you find true love. And even more problematic aspect of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in a relationship, while the man is allowed to be a self-destructive piece of work.”

Samantha Akkineni can also be seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, which is also currently running in theaters.