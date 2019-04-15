Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili crosses Rs 50 crore mark worldwide

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya film Majili has found favour with the audience. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the latest box office figures of the film. He wrote, “#Majili has grossed more than 50 Crs at the WW box office” The Shiva Nirvana directorial is continuing to attract footfall at theaters. The audience is showering love on the film, which received mixed reviews from film critics.

While Majili’s success adds another feather to Samantha Akkinen’s hat, the film is a much-awaited hit for Naga Chaitanya after back-to-back duds at the box office.

“As soon as the verdict came out, I was in tears. That is how important a film is for an artiste. It is equivalent to life and death matter. Had it failed, I did not know what answer I was supposed to give to Chaitanya because I believed in the director, every scene and dialogue,” Samantha said at an event.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave only one star to the film, which brought ChaySam on the silver screen for the first time after they tied the knot.

In the review, Manoj called the film “regressive.” He wrote, “My biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set some severely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations with his crowd-pleasing melodrama. It is one of those films that propagates the theory that self-respect goes out of the window the moment you find true love. And even more problematic aspect of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in a relationship, while the man is allowed to be a self-destructive piece of work.”