Mahesh Babu’s next titled Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu is all set to commence the shoot of his next film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. Titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, the movie was launched today with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers are planning to release it for Sankranthi in 2020.

The makers announced the film’s title on Thursday midnight to mark Mahesh’s father and legendary actor Krishna’s 75th birthday. Krishna himself revealed the title in a special video.

Director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “What better occasion than this can we ask for to announce superstar Mahesh Babu sir… next! From the Superstar Krishna garu himself, here’s the title Sarileru Neekevvaru. Happy 75th birthday Superstar Krishna.”

What better occasion than this can we ask for to Announce superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir… next! From the Superstar Krishna Garu himself, here’s the title #SariLeruNekkevvaru 🔥 #Happy75thBirthdaySuperstarKrishna pic.twitter.com/p1cZEUjDCe — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 30, 2019

Mahesh Babu shared the title posters on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sankranti 2020… All geared up!!! Sarileru Neekevvaru.”

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Confirming the same, she wrote, “Ahh.. finally!! I know a lot of you have been asking me about this – YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with Anil Ravipudi, Mahesh Babu, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainments, Anil Sunkara, Devi Sri Prasad.”

YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP ..🤗😁 https://t.co/WjeCi562c1 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 30, 2019

Going by title logo of Sarileru Neekevvaru, it seems the film, jointly produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju, will have a military backdrop.