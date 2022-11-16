scorecardresearch
Mahesh Babu’s children Sitara, Gautham pen emotional notes for their late grandfather Krishna: ‘You’re my hero’

Telugu superstar Krishna passed away on Tuesday in Hyderabad. He was 79.

Sitara GhattamaneniMahesh Babu's children wrote emotional notes for their grandfather Krishna. (Photos: Instagram/ghattamanenisitara/gauthamghattemani)

Telugu superstar and Mahesh Babu‘s father Krishna passed away on Tuesday after multiple organ failure at the age of 79. After experiencing yet another personal loss, Mahesh Babu’s children Sitara and Gautham have posted emotional notes on their social media accounts.

In January this year, Mahesh lost his elder brother Ramesh. In September, the actor’s mother Indira Devi passed away.

Sitara shared a picture with her grandfather Krishna and wrote, “Weekday lunch will never be the same again….. You taught me so many valuable things… always made me smile Now all that’s left is my memory of you. You’re my hero… I hope I can make you proud someday. I’ll miss you so much Thatha garu…”

Also Read |Krishna: An icon whose contribution to Telugu cinema is unparalleled

Gautham also took to social media to post an emotional note. Sharing a picture with Krishna, he wrote, “Wherever you are… I will always love you .. and I know you will too… Miss you Thatha garu…more than I can say…”

 

Both the children on Wednesday paid their respects to their grandfather Krishna. The actor’s mortal remains were taken from Padmalaya studios to Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam, the crematorium site in Hyderabad.

Krishna was admitted to a private hospital on Monday after a cardiac arrest. He stayed critical before experiencing multiple organ failure and breathing his last.

