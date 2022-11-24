Mahesh Babu writes heartfelt eulogy for father Krishna: ‘I’m fearless, I will carry your legacy forward’

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday posted his tribute to his late father Krishna. He shared a brief note emphasizing what a huge influence his father was in his life. Mahesh also promised that he will carry his father’s legacy forward without any fear.

“Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more… Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before… Now I’m fearless… Your light will shine in me forever… I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar,” read the noted posted by the actor on his Twitter page.

Krishna passed away earlier this month at the age of 79. He breathed his last at the hospital on November 15 just a day after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Krishna was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state and he was revived by doctors after performing 20 minutes of CPR. He, however, remained critical and was put on life support. And the veteran actor passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Krishna’s passing came at a time when Mahesh Babu was still mourning the death of his mother Indira Devi. She passed away in September at the age of 70. Earlier in January this year, Mahesh also lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who died of a kidney-related ailment.