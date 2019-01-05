Mahesh Babu rings in new year in Dubai with family, see photos

Actor Mahesh Babu brought in the new year with his family in Dubai. The actor, along with Namrata Shirodkar and children Sitara and Gautham, made sure that they make the best of their time before coming back to Hyderabad. Namrata, who is quite active on social media, shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account, giving a sneak-peek into their family time.

In one of the photos, we see Mahesh having breakfast with his kids while in other we see the couple partying with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik, Shilpa Shirodkar and others.

Recently, Mahesh and Namrata shared a video of daughter Sitara who is introducing her brother Gautham as the biggest “family man.”

It is during their trip to Dubai that the two – Mahesh and Namrata – shared the second look of his film Maharshi.

Maharshi, which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is produced by Vyjayanthi movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinemas. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Recently, the Goods and Services Tax department on December 28 said it has attached the bank accounts of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu to recover service tax dues from him.

According to a press release issued by the Hyderabad GST Commissionarate, Mahesh Babu has not paid the Service Tax during 2007-08 for the taxable services he rendered as brand ambassador, appearance money and advertising for promotion of products among others.