Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday: ‘You are my rock’

Mahesh Babu shared a happy picture of his wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. The Pukar actor turned 50 on Saturday. Sharing the photo, Mahesh wrote that Namrata is his ‘rock.’ “Happy birthday NSG… You are my rock ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you for sharing my world with me,” he wrote and ended the caption with hug emojis.

Later, Namrata’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shared a video on Instagram to wish Namrata. “To the most wonderful, sweetest, incredible mom ever! Happy Birthday Amma!! I love you to the moon and back,” she wrote as the caption of the video. Namrata and Mahesh’s son Gautam had the sweetest birthday wish. “To the most wonderful, sweetest, incredible mom ever! Happy Birthday Amma!! I love you to the moon and back,” he wrote with a picture that featured him with Namrata and Sitara.

Namrata became Miss India in 1993 and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She met Mahesh Babu on the sets of her Telugu debut film Vamsi. In a recent interview, Mahesh called Vamsi a ‘disaster’ but stated that the film remains special for him because he met Namrata, “we fell in love on the sets and started seeing each other.” The two got married in 2005, after dating each other for five years.

“He was so endearing when I met him. Vulnerable, innocent and polite. You don’t find men like that (anymore). I was ready to marry him after two years of dating him. But we had a baggage of films to complete before we could tie the knot,” Namrata told Hello Magazine. Namrata left the film industry after she got married.

Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will be seen in Trivikram and SS Rajamouli’s next.