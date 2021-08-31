Mahesh Babu wishes son Gautam Ghattamaneni on his 15th birthday: ‘Watching you grow has been my greatest joy’

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 15 today. The superstar took to his social media platforms to wish his son and say that seeing him grow up is his “greatest joy.” “Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world,” the tweet read. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared an adorable picture of Gautam, and wrote, “You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!”

Gautam’s sister and Mahesh’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni had an adorable birthday wish for her brother. “Happy birthday Annaya!! Thank you for being the loving, caring brother you always are. Now that you’re older, I gotta find new ways to annoy you! Love you to the moon and back!” Sitara wrote on social media.

Filmmaker Kona Venkat also joined in to wish Mahesh’s son. Tweeting a throwback picture, he wrote, “My best birthday wishes to Gautham Gattamaneni #GG a lovely kid with a heart melting smile!! Wishing him a bright future.” The picture is from film 1: Nenokkadine, which marked Gautam’s screen debut with Mahesh.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will release on Sankranthi, 2022. The actor is all set to collaborate with Trivikram for his next film. The actor-director duo will be joining hands after 11 years. Earlier, Mahesh starred in Trivikram’s blockbuster films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

The new film, which marks Mahesh Babu’s 28th project, will be produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. It will arrive in the summer of 2022. Mahesh is also collaborating with SS Rajamouli. “I have said it several times that after the project with D V V Danayya, I will be collaborating with KL Narayana for my next starring Mahesh Babu,” Rajamouli said in an interview with TV9. Currently, Rajamouli is busy with his magnum opus RRR.