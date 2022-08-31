Mahesh Babu wishes son Gautam Ghattamaneni on 16th birthday: ‘I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self’

Mahesh Babu‘s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 16 today, and the Telugu superstar took to Twitter to wish his son. He shared a picture of Gautam along with a heartwarming message. He wrote, “Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember. I’m always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine (sic).”

Here’s the post:

Mahesh Babu and his family members are known to share many memorable moments from their trips and events. Only a few days ago, Gautam took to Instagram to wish his dad on his 47th birthday. He shared a picture from the family dinner and wrote, “I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always @urstrulymahesh (sic).”

Mahesh Babu, one of the leading superstars of Telugu cinema, married Namrata Shirodkar, his co-star in the Telugu film Vamsi. They tied the knot in 2005. Other than Gautam, they have a daughter named Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is next teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for a film, which is tentatively called SSMB 28. He is also teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a project, which is still in the pre-production phase.