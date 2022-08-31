scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Mahesh Babu wishes son Gautam Ghattamaneni on 16th birthday: ‘I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self’

"Remember. I'm always there when you need me!" wrote Mahesh Babu in a social media post wishing Gautam as he turned 16.

Mahesh Babu with son Gautam GhattamaneniMahesh Babu with son Gautam Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu‘s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 16 today, and the Telugu superstar took to Twitter to wish his son. He shared a picture of Gautam along with a heartwarming message. He wrote, “Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember. I’m always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine (sic).”

Here’s the post:

Mahesh Babu and his family members are known to share many memorable moments from their trips and events. Only a few days ago, Gautam took to Instagram to wish his dad on his 47th birthday. He shared a picture from the family dinner and wrote, “I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always @urstrulymahesh (sic).”

 

Mahesh Babu, one of the leading superstars of Telugu cinema, married Namrata Shirodkar, his co-star in the Telugu film Vamsi. They tied the knot in 2005. Other than Gautam, they have a daughter named Sitara.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
ALSO READ |Mahesh Babu starts training with fitness coach Lloyd Stevens. Is it for SS Rajamouli’s film?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is next teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for a film, which is tentatively called SSMB 28. He is also teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a project, which is still in the pre-production phase.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:33:18 pm
Next Story

‘Dobaaraa’ does not feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Cobra review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Cobra review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement