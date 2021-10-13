Mahesh Babu wishes brother Ramesh with a throwback pic: ‘One of my biggest influences’

Mahesh Babu on Wednesday shared a throwback photo on his social media handles to wish his elder brother Ramesh Babu on his birthday. The photo features a young Mahesh standing with his father and legendary actor Krishna and his brother Ramesh. Sharing the photo, Mahesh mentioned how Ramesh is one of his ‘biggest influences’.

“One of my biggest influences.. he’s someone I’ve always looked up to! Wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday! Health and happiness always,” Mahesh tweeted.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram profile, Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar mentioned that Ramesh is “strong, inspiring and compassionate.”\

ALSO READ | Namrata Shirodkar recalls meeting Mahesh Babu for the first time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

“Here’s wishing our dearest Annaya a very happy birthday! Stay blessed always,” she added.

At present, Mahesh Babu is spending quality time with his family in Switzerland. The actor has been treating fans to some beautiful photos.

Mahesh recently also shot for a magazine in which he featured with Namrata Shirodkar after almost 18 years of marriage. In the interview with the magazine, Mahesh spoke about his wife and revisited his film Vamsi.

Calling Vamsi as “one of the biggest disasters”, Mahesh said the film still remains special for him because he met Namrata during the movie. “We fell in love on the sets and started seeing each other,” the actor told Hello Magazine.

Namrata also shared what made her fall in love with Mahesh. “He was so endearing when I met him. Vulnerable, innocent and polite. You don’t find men like that (anymore). I was ready to marry him after two years of dating him,” she said.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will release on Sankranthi next year.