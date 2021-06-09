Mahesh Babu vaccinates his native village against Covid-19

Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday took to social media to inform fans that her husband and Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s 7-day Covid-19 vaccination drive in Burripalem village in Andhra Pradesh successfully ended on Wednesday.

“Successfully completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can’t be happier to have got our village vaccinated Thank you @urstrulymahesh, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it! (sic),” Namrata wrote on her Instagram account.

She also urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Burripalem is also Mahesh Babu’s native village, which he had adopted in 2015 after the release of his film Srimanthudu. The star had promised that he will carry out the developmental works in the village through his charity. From building new classrooms to organising health camps, his charity has been conducting various developmental activities since then.

As part of his ongoing philanthropy in the village, Mahesh had launched the vaccination drive there on May 31, coinciding with the birthday of his father Krishna. “Vaccination is our ray of hope for a normal life again! Doing my bit to ensure everyone in Burripalem is vaccinated and safe. Extremely grateful to #AndhraHospitals for helping us arrange this vaccination drive (sic),” the star had tweeted earlier.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next start shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is directed by Parasuram. If everything goes according to plan, the filmmakers expect to release the film in January 2022.