Mahesh Babu unveils Suma Kanakala’s Jayamma Panchayathi trailer

Actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of television host Suma Kanakala-starrer Jayamma Panchayathi. Sharing the trailer on his social media handles, Mahesh wrote, “Here’s the trailer of #JayammaPanchayathi. Best wishes to @ItsSumaKanakala garu for her big screen journey! Looking forward to May 6th!”

Jayamma Panchayathi chronicles Suma’s character Jayamma’s unapologetic yet funny life in her village. Jayamma is a homemaker who is protective and cares for her family’s well-being. But a medical emergency in her family turns her life upside down. How her neighbours and village folk respond to her problems and how she overcomes it forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Suma’s antics as Jayamma, the authentic rural backdrop of the movie is noteworthy.

Bankrolled by Balaga Prakash of Vennela Creations, Jayamma Panchayathi marks Suma Kanakala’s return to the movies. The Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu directorial also stars Devi Prasad, Dinesh Kumar Kadambala and Shalini Kondepudi.

Jayamma Panchayathi will open in cinemas on May 6.