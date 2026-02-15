Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mahesh Babu unveils Nagabandham teaser, Virat Karrna steps into an epic spiritual saga
Actor Mahesh Babu launches the teaser of Abhishek Nama's ambitious period drama Nagabandham, starring Virat Karrna in the lead role.
Filmmaker Abhishek Nama’s passion project Nagabandham is generating unprecedented buzz, and the latest reveal has only added to the excitement. After a series of stunning character posters, the makers have released a teaser for the movie, which was launched by Mahesh Babu on Sunday, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.
Set in the mystical realm of the Himalayas, where an ancient enigma has been shrouded in mystery, the plot takes a dramatic turn when the greed of the people threatens to unearth the secrets that lie hidden. As the plot navigates the realms of evil forces and the notorious Afghan Sultan Abdali, who has been a threat to the very existence of Sanatana Dharma and the Hindu way of life, a warroir emerges, who has been destined to protect the sacred path.
Virat Karrna’s transformation into the warrior in the teaser is nothing short of spectacular. The actor embodies the raw energy that culminates in the climactic sequence of the teaser. What follows is a visually spectacular depiction of the divine manifestation of Lord Shiva. The preview also gives us a glimpse of the entire cast, which includes Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, Garuda Ram, among many others.
The cinematography by Soundar Rajan S lends the film a striking visual appeal. It is further elevated by Junaid Kumar’s spiritually resonant musical score. The visual effects appear cutting-edge, signalling an ambition to meet international standards.
It’s also evident that the producers, Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, have left no stone unturned in ensuring that the vision comes alive with production values that make each frame a work of art.
With anticipation steadily building around the project, audiences are now awaiting an update on the film’s release date.
