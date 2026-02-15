Mahesh Babu unveils Nagabandham teaser, Virat Karrna steps into an epic spiritual saga

Filmmaker Abhishek Nama’s passion project Nagabandham is generating unprecedented buzz, and the latest reveal has only added to the excitement. After a series of stunning character posters, the makers have released a teaser for the movie, which was launched by Mahesh Babu on Sunday, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Set in the mystical realm of the Himalayas, where an ancient enigma has been shrouded in mystery, the plot takes a dramatic turn when the greed of the people threatens to unearth the secrets that lie hidden. As the plot navigates the realms of evil forces and the notorious Afghan Sultan Abdali, who has been a threat to the very existence of Sanatana Dharma and the Hindu way of life, a warroir emerges, who has been destined to protect the sacred path.