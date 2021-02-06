Mahesh Babu unveils Naandhi trailer starring Allari Naresh

Superstar Mahesh Babu on Saturday unveiled the trailer of Allari Naresh starrer Naandhi. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, this marks as the 57th of Naresh.

Mahesh Babu shared on Twitter, Happy to unveil the trailer of #Naandhi!! Looks intense… Wishing @allarinaresh and the entire team a blockbuster success.”

Judging by the trailer, Naandhi tells the story of Surya Prakash (Allari Naresh), who has been in prison for five years for murder but he claims to be innocent.

The trailer also talks about the loopholes in the judiciary system and their effects on the lives of innocent people. Allari Naresh’s acing makes the trailer quite intriguing and it is complemented by the background score from Sri Charan Pakala.

While the movie has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a defense lawyer for Allari Natesh’s character, Harish Uttaman is seen in the role of a cop. Actors Devi Prasad, Pramodini, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Praveen are seen in other pivotal roles.

Produced by Satish Vegesna under SV2 Entertainment banner, Naandhi has the dialogues from Abburi Ravi and cinematography by Sid. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 19.