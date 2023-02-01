scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB28 digital rights acquired by Netflix for Rs 81 crores

Mahesh Babu is collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time, which is currently under production.

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh BabuActor Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas's third film is called SSMB28. (Photo: Instagram/urstrulymahesh)
Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB28 digital rights acquired by Netflix for Rs 81 crores
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has started shooting for director Trivikriam Srinivas’s tentatively titled film SSMB28 in Hyderabad. The film, which is expected to be a hattrick of the actor-director duo, has already sold its digital rights to OTT platform Netflix, for a whopping amount of Rs 81 crore.

According to sources close to the film, this is the highest a Telugu film has made from such a deal. As per the deal, the film will have its digital release only 50 days after its theatrical release.

The film, which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is currently under production in Hyderabad and Mahesh Babu has already started shooting for his part. After the success of Athadu and Khaleja, fans are anticipating another blockbuster from this actor-director collaboration. Mahesh’s rugged avatar with a beard has increased the anticipation amongst his fans.

 

Expected to release in 2023, the film will be edited by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, National Award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the big budget film for Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which didn’t meet the expectation of fans. However, with SSMB28, fans are hoping for a blockbuster. Post this, Mahesh Babu will commence the film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which was announced earlier in 2022.

The year 2022 was a troubled year for the superstar after he lost his brother, mother and father within a gap of few months. The actor issued a statement to his fans expressing gratitude for showing support as he and his family recuperate from the troubling time.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:33 IST
