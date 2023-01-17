Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film to go on floors on this date

Telugu star Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas is all set to go on floors in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The highly-anticipated project, tentatively titled SMB28, is said to be an action entertainer.

The makers are planning to shoot action sequences of the film in the first two weeks. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the movie.

SMB28 is produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) under the production banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film’s crew comprises stunt choreographers Ram-Laxman, editor Navin Nooli, art director AS Prakash, music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

It has already been announced that after its theatrical run, SSMB28 will stream on Netflix. The OTT platform made the announcement as part of its lineup for 2023.

It has already been announced that SSMB28 will stream on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas has previously collaborated on Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Mahesh also has a movie with SS Rajamouli in the pipeline. The film’s shoot has not yet commenced as Rajamouli is busy with RRR’s awards campaign in the US.