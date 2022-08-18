scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film SSMB28 gets release date

Actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28, is already in the pre-production stage.

Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu will be seen next in Trivikram’s film. (Photo: Instagram/urstrulymahesh)

Actor Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas‘ movie tentatively titled SSMB28. The makers of the film on Thursday announced that it will hit screens on April 28, 2023.

To announce the release date, a special video was released on social media by the makers.

SSMB28 will bring Mahesh Babu back with Pooja Hegde after their 2019 romantic action film Maharshi. Interestingly, the 28th day of April has been chosen as the release date as SSMB28 is the 28th film of Mahesh. Another interesting fact is that the actor’s blockbuster film Pokiri also released on April 28, 2006.

This is not the first time that Mahesh and Trivikram are coming together for a project. They earlier collaborated on Athadu and Khaleja.

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will produce SSMB28 under his production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in May this year. The actor also ventured into pan-India filmmaking with his production Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie was a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film was made in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam.

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

