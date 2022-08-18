Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film SSMB28 gets release date

Actor Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas‘ movie tentatively titled SSMB28. The makers of the film on Thursday announced that it will hit screens on April 28, 2023.
To announce the release date, a special video was released on social media by the makers.
SSMB28 will bring Mahesh Babu back with Pooja Hegde after their 2019 romantic action film Maharshi. Interestingly, the 28th day of April has been chosen as the release date as SSMB28 is the 28th film of Mahesh. Another interesting fact is that the actor’s blockbuster film Pokiri also released on April 28, 2006.
The Reigning Superstar will arrive on 28th April 2023! 🔥🤩
Get ready to witness @urstrulymahesh garu in a scintillating Massy look & high octane entertainer ~ #SSMB28 🌟#Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @vamsi84
#SSMB28From28April pic.twitter.com/Mux0pWnfan
— Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) August 18, 2022
This is not the first time that Mahesh and Trivikram are coming together for a project. They earlier collaborated on Athadu and Khaleja.
S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will produce SSMB28 under his production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.
Subscriber Only Stories
Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in May this year. The actor also ventured into pan-India filmmaking with his production Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie was a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film was made in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam.
Four of family killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut expressway
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer says ‘fake offence’ is painful for actor: ‘Nobody has bothered to…’
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its maritime strategy
Fazil murder: One more held, Mangaluru cops say he provided shelter to assailants
Sri Lanka police arrests student convenor, four activists for initiating anti-government protests
Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at ‘wild’ party
Arvind Kejriwal ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics: Anurag Thakur amid Rohingya row
Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film SSMB28 gets release date
Four of family killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut expressway
War of words between two Sena factions stall Maharashtra legislative council proceedings
‘I have serious boundaries’: Serena Williams talks mental ‘fitness’ with Selena Gomez
Carlsberg gets favourable order from Singapore tribunal against its Indian partner
Lucky Ali got into the carpet cleaning business because of his father Mehmood: ‘My father wanted me to act’