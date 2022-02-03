Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s film SSMB28 goes on floors, see photos

Mahesh Babu’s 28th film was launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad’s Rama Naidu Studios on Thursday. The core team of the project graced the event and participated in the rituals. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the movie marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram and actor Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja.

While Mahesh Babu‘s wife Namrata Shirodkar sounded the clapboard for the first sequence featuring female lead Pooja Hegde, industrialist Suresh Chukkapalli switched on the camera.

Team SSMB28 poses for paparazzi at the film’s pooja. (Photo: PR Handout) Team SSMB28 poses for paparazzi at the film’s pooja. (Photo: PR Handout)

Clapboard from SSMB28’s pooja. (Photo: PR Handout) Clapboard from SSMB28’s pooja. (Photo: PR Handout)

The producers are planning to start the shooting of the film in April.

Namrata Shirodkar and Pooja Hegde during SSMB28 pooja. (Photo: PR Handout) Namrata Shirodkar and Pooja Hegde during SSMB28 pooja. (Photo: PR Handout)

Trivikram, Pooja Hegde, and Namrata Shirodkar at the event. (Photo: PR Handout) Trivikram, Pooja Hegde, and Namrata Shirodkar at the event. (Photo: PR Handout)

Presented by Mamatha, S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the project under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. The crew includes Navin Nooli (editing), Madhie (cinematography) and S Thaman (music direction).

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is slated for a release on May 12. After finishing the filming for SSMB28, he will join forces with director SS Rajamouli for a pan-India project.