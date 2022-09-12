scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Mahesh Babu-Trivikram film SSMB28 goes on floors

SSMB28, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, will release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

Mahesh Babu's look in SSMB28.

The makers of Mahesh Babu‘s 28th film commenced the shoot on Monday in Hyderabad. The team will shoot an action sequence involving Mahesh. The first schedule will go on for a week. Later, the shooting will shift to a specially constructed set in a studio.

Announcing the commencement of SSMB28’s shoot, the film’s music director S Thaman wrote on Twitter, “The Journey & the Dream Begins Today #SSMB28. @urstrulyMahesh gaaru & #Trivikram gaaru God bless.”

Namrata Shirodkar also shared the test look of Mahesh Babu from the sets.

Meanwhile, producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments took his Twitter handle and shared a photo of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu from the film’s sets.

S Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under his Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. The movie marks director Trivikram’s third collaboration with actor Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja.

SSMB28 also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It will release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

