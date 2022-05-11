scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Mahesh Babu: There are shades of Pokiri in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Actor Mahesh Babu opens up about the Parasuram Petla directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie will open in cinemas on May 12.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 11, 2022 3:37:56 pm
Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. (Photo: PR Handout)

After a gap of two years, actor Mahesh Babu returns to the screens with Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) on May 12. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie, also starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainments. Ahead of the film’s release, Mahesh interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Your character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata seems new.

We all had a tough time during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the shooting of SVP was halted several times due to the lockdown. I have to thank the film’s team for standing firm in such difficult times. The credit for SVP goes to the director Parasuram. My character in the movie has been designed quite differently, and it reminded me of the Pokiri days. I enjoyed a lot shooting for SVP.

Is there any reason behind comparing SVP to Pokiri?

We can find shades of Pokiri in SVP. There was a mass feeling and euphoria in the theater for Pokiri. I got an opportunity to play such an energetic character once again in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

What was the tough part of Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

It was tough mainly because of the pandemic. Carrying this film for almost two years was very tough for all of us. We were uncertain about the film’s shoot, and then we were not sure about the movie’s release. Holding the movie for such a long period was not an easy thing. The credit goes to the entire team.

How was it working with director Parasuram?

I liked Parasuram’s Geetha Govindam. There were a lot of positive vibes when he narrated the story of SVP. I decided to do the movie without giving any second thoughts. He has a tremendous spark in writing.

Is the story of SVP set in the US?

The story starts in the US and shifts to Visakhapatnam in the second half.

We heard that you were restless while shooting for the song “Ma Ma Mahesha”.

I wasn’t restless. We originally shot another song. But after watching the flow, director Parasuram and the team felt the need for a mass song. Then, Thaman came up with the energetic song “Ma Ma Mahesha”. By that time, the film’s production also reached its end and we already put all of our energy into it. So, we all were in a dilemma. Because being prepared and shooting is one thing and working without preparation is another thing. But within ten days, a huge set was erected for the song, and we did it. The song is going to be one of the highlights of the film.

Why were you so emotional at SVP’s pre-release event?

A lot has happened in these two years. People who were close to me have passed away. So, I was a little emotional.

At the trailer launch of Major, you spoke about delivering back-to-back blockbusters in the last four years.

Picking good stories is the secret, and somewhere, I was also lucky to get them. It has been a great journey over the last four years, and I believe that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also be a successful film.

Tell us about your film with Trivikram.

It’s too early to talk about it. But I am very excited about the project.

What can you tell us about your film with SS Rajamouli?

It will be a pan-India project.

