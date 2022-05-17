Mahesh Babu thanks fans for making Sarkaru Vaari Paata a blockbuster, dances to ‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ at success meet

The success meet of Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) was held in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. Actor Mahesh Babu, director Parasuram Petla, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, and music composer Thaman S graced the special event.

During the success meet, Mahesh, who was in high spirits, treated the audience to a dance performance on the Sarkaru Vaari Paata song “Ma Ma Mahesha”. Composer Thaman also matched steps with the actor. Later, Mahesh thanked his fans and moviegoers for making SVP a blockbuster. He said, “I had come to Kurnool for the shooting of Okkadu. Two days back, we planned this success meet, and we didn’t expect this much crowd. I never danced on stage before, and for the first time, I danced only for you (smiles). Thank you so much. It’s looking like a 100-days celebration. I wish you continue showering me with your affection and blessings.”

“When I first saw Sarkaru Vaari Paata with my family, Gautham shook my hand and hugged me. My daughter appreciated me for my acting in the movie. The credit should go to Parasuram. I will remember the affection, the love and the success that you have given me today. We put so much effort into the movie in the past two years. But the success that you have given us is very special, and I will always be thankful to you. My sincere thanks to all the cast, technicians and producers for giving me this blockbuster,” the actor concluded.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainments, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Samuthirakani.